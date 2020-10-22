M3.9 largest recorded earthquake in a quake swarm near the Salton Sea

News

There have been a series of earthquakes once again near the Salton Sea area.

According to the US Geological Survey, there were at least six earthquakes near the Salton Sea since 1:45 p.m. The largest was a M4.0 earthquake that was located south of Niland. The quake was later downgraded to a M3.9.

Another earthquake swarm at the south end of the Salton Sea began around 1:45 p.m.. The strongest quake recorded was a preliminary M4.0 but has been downgraded to a M3.9. https://t.co/ec0cFnIZjd #CAwx pic.twitter.com/89CZqBG8W6 — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) October 22, 2020

2.7 7km - SW of Niland, CA 2020-10-22 21:22:03 (UTC)2.0 km2.5



7km SW of Niland, CA 2020-10-22 21:07:38 (UTC)1.1 km3.3



10km WNW of Calipatria, CA 2020-10-22 21:02:15 (UTC)7.5 km3.3



9km WNW of Calipatria, CA 2020-10-22 21:01:40 (UTC)7.0 km4.0



7km SW of Niland, CA 2020-10-22 20:59:26 (UTC)7.2 km2.5



8km SW of Niland, CA 2020-10-22 20:45:28 (UTC)3.2 km



We did not receive calls from viewers who reported feeling any of these earthquakes, however, the USGS did receive at least one report in the Cathedral City / Palm Springs area.

Back on Sept. 30, there were more than 80 earthquakes were recorded near the Salton Sea over a four hour period.

Semiologist Dr. Lucy Jones said this is very common for that area and aftershocks could last for a month in Imperial County increasing the probability for a larger one.

Jones added the previous swarm was less likely to impact the San Andreas Fault, as it was located too far away.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.