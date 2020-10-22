M3.9 largest recorded earthquake in a quake swarm near the Salton Sea
There have been a series of earthquakes once again near the Salton Sea area.
According to the US Geological Survey, there were at least six earthquakes near the Salton Sea since 1:45 p.m. The largest was a M4.0 earthquake that was located south of Niland. The quake was later downgraded to a M3.9.
Another earthquake swarm at the south end of the Salton Sea began around 1:45 p.m.. The strongest quake recorded was a preliminary M4.0 but has been downgraded to a M3.9. https://t.co/ec0cFnIZjd #CAwx pic.twitter.com/89CZqBG8W6— Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) October 22, 2020
- 2.7 7km - SW of Niland, CA
- 2020-10-22 21:22:03 (UTC)2.0 km2.5
- 7km SW of Niland, CA
- 2020-10-22 21:07:38 (UTC)1.1 km3.3
- 10km WNW of Calipatria, CA
- 2020-10-22 21:02:15 (UTC)7.5 km3.3
- 9km WNW of Calipatria, CA
- 2020-10-22 21:01:40 (UTC)7.0 km4.0
- 7km SW of Niland, CA
- 2020-10-22 20:59:26 (UTC)7.2 km2.5
- 8km SW of Niland, CA
- 2020-10-22 20:45:28 (UTC)3.2 km
We did not receive calls from viewers who reported feeling any of these earthquakes, however, the USGS did receive at least one report in the Cathedral City / Palm Springs area.
Back on Sept. 30, there were more than 80 earthquakes were recorded near the Salton Sea over a four hour period.
Semiologist Dr. Lucy Jones said this is very common for that area and aftershocks could last for a month in Imperial County increasing the probability for a larger one.
Jones added the previous swarm was less likely to impact the San Andreas Fault, as it was located too far away.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
Comments