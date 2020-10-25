18-year-old Bermuda Dunes resident killed by suspected drunk driver

News

An 18-year-old from Bermuda Dunes was killed by a suspected drunk wrong-way driver Saturday morning on the 105 Freeway in Los Angeles. The crash involved three vehicles and injured five other people.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the wrong-way vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle near Long Beach Boulevard just after 3 a.m.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the woman

as Briauna Ramirez, whose 18th birthday was Thursday.

Ramirez, was riding in the front-seat of a 2012 Honda. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man from West Covina was driving a 1999 Honda when he entered the westbound freeway traveling eastbound and hit the 2012 Honda with five people inside.

According to the CHP, the driver of the 1999 Honda was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

The driver of the 2012 Honda, an 18-year-old Coachella resident and a

29-year-old Coachella woman who was a passenger in the car were also taken to the hospital and treated for major injuries.

Two other people in the 2012 Honda, a 28-year-old woman from La Quinta

and a 28-year-old woman from Thousand Palms were also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

There were no injuries reported involving the third vehicle.

The crash prompted the closure of all westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway at Long Beach Boulevard. All lanes were re-opened at about 7:25 a.m.