Some Palm Springs retailers express frustrations with expanding restaurant operations and parking limitations

Economy

Some Palm Springs retailers have reached out to News Channel 3 expressing frustrations while trying to run their businesses.

In some cases, retailers say restaurant operators expanding their sidewalk and street dining areas is limiting access to their stores, with tables and chairs encroaching on their own storefronts.

News Channel 3 has also learned of a downtown property owner filing a lawsuit against the city, related to the closure of Palm Canyon Drive and the impact on downtown businesses.

Meanwhile, management at Lulu California Bistro is expressing support for keeping Palm Canyon Drive closed.

Last week, City Manager David Ready told News Channel 3 that Palm Canyon Drive would be partially reopened by "mid-week" this week.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with business owners and operators to learn more about their complaints and concerns.

We'll also reach out to Palm Springs city officials to get their input on the concerns of business owners, along with details on when Palm Canyon Drive might reopen.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 6:00.