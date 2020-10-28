Skip to Content
Halloween Events in the Coachella Valley

Halloween will be a bit different this year unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't stopped some organizers, businesses, and the community from celebrating the holiday in a safe manner.

  • Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween evening at the River at Rancho Mirage
    • The River at Rancho Mirage is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" night. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy the FREE drive-thru event taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • There will be some spooktacular set-ups from several businesses including KESQ News Channel 3, BMW, Target, Ben and Jerry's, Hats Unlimited, Renova Solar Energy, Hot Yoga Plus PS, David's Plumbing and many more.
  • Howl-O-Ween at the Living Desert
    • Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert
    • Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and explore the Zoo for a socially-distant and family-friendly adventure
    • Saturday, October 31 from 8 am – 5 pm
    • A limited number of tickets available.
      Click here to buy your tickets
  • Decorate Your Car Contest & Treat Giveaway
    • Drive through the Indio Community Center parking lot and visit the Halloween Themed Booths and pick up treats
    • Participate in our Car Decorating Contests and Win Prizes
    • Event goes from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM
  • Halloween Lane
    • Drive-thru Halloween Lane and check out the spooky scenes and pick up treats!
    • Takes place at the Mecca Community Center located at 65-250 Coahuilla Street in Mecca
    • Event goes from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • Halloween Pet Parade hosted by the Women's Club of Indio
    • A caravan of cute costumed critters will cruise around the outside of the Indio Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to help brighten the patients' day
    • No scary, horror costumes as some Dementia patients get very frightened
    • 47763 Monroe Street
    • Starts at 10:00 am
  • Halloween Drive Boo Thru hosted by the Palm Springs Parks and Recreation department
    • Drive-Thru experience will provide you with some treats, playing some COVID-19 friendly games, a selfie station, and a look at some of our Zombies and their spooky rides
    • Thursday at 5 PM – 8 PM
    • Click here to buy your tickets
  • Halloween Bash - Online Dance Party
  • Halloween Costume Cruise Night on El Paseo
    • Decorate your car or wear a costume for a relaxed promenade up and down Palm Desert’s famed shopping district
    • Hosted by city of Palm Desert and the Desert Sands Unified School District
    • Event goes from 5 pm to 6:30 pm
  • YMCA's Halloween Drive-Through Event at the Gardens on El Paseo
    • Join the Family YMCA of the Desert's fun family-friendly experience that allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
    • Cars will drive through a Halloween themed course filled with decorations and live characters
    • Located on the lower level of the parking structure at The Gardens on El Paseo
    • October 29th & October 30th - anytime from 6pm-9pm
    • $10 Fee - Click here to buy a ticket
