Halloween Events in the Coachella Valley
Halloween will be a bit different this year unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't stopped some organizers, businesses, and the community from celebrating the holiday in a safe manner.
- Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween evening at the River at Rancho Mirage
- The River at Rancho Mirage is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" night. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy the FREE drive-thru event taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- There will be some spooktacular set-ups from several businesses including KESQ News Channel 3, BMW, Target, Ben and Jerry's, Hats Unlimited, Renova Solar Energy, Hot Yoga Plus PS, David's Plumbing and many more.
- Howl-O-Ween at the Living Desert
- Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert
- Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and explore the Zoo for a socially-distant and family-friendly adventure
- Saturday, October 31 from 8 am – 5 pm
- A limited number of tickets available.
Click here to buy your tickets
- Decorate Your Car Contest & Treat Giveaway
- Drive through the Indio Community Center parking lot and visit the Halloween Themed Booths and pick up treats
- Participate in our Car Decorating Contests and Win Prizes
- Event goes from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM
- Halloween Lane
- Drive-thru Halloween Lane and check out the spooky scenes and pick up treats!
- Takes place at the Mecca Community Center located at 65-250 Coahuilla Street in Mecca
- Event goes from 5 pm to 7 pm
- Coachella Halloween Bike Ride
- Friday at 7 PM; Ride begins at 8PM
- Coachella City Hall
- Costume contest with cash prizes
- Halloween Pet Parade hosted by the Women's Club of Indio
- A caravan of cute costumed critters will cruise around the outside of the Indio Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to help brighten the patients' day
- No scary, horror costumes as some Dementia patients get very frightened
- 47763 Monroe Street
- Starts at 10:00 am
- Halloween Drive Boo Thru hosted by the Palm Springs Parks and Recreation department
- Drive-Thru experience will provide you with some treats, playing some COVID-19 friendly games, a selfie station, and a look at some of our Zombies and their spooky rides
- Thursday at 5 PM – 8 PM
- Click here to buy your tickets
- Halloween Bash - Online Dance Party
- Join the online dance party on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click here to sign-up
- Halloween Costume Cruise Night on El Paseo
- Decorate your car or wear a costume for a relaxed promenade up and down Palm Desert’s famed shopping district
- Hosted by city of Palm Desert and the Desert Sands Unified School District
- Event goes from 5 pm to 6:30 pm
- YMCA's Halloween Drive-Through Event at the Gardens on El Paseo
- Join the Family YMCA of the Desert's fun family-friendly experience that allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
- Cars will drive through a Halloween themed course filled with decorations and live characters
- Located on the lower level of the parking structure at The Gardens on El Paseo
- October 29th & October 30th - anytime from 6pm-9pm
- $10 Fee - Click here to buy a ticket
- Interactive Halloween Spooktacular hosted by the Palm Desert Public Library
- Interactive Halloween Spooktacular with creative balloon artist Buster Balloon
- Watch on the Palm Desert Library Youtube Page
- Stop by the library and pick up a Halloween goodie bag
- Kids Halloween Paint Workshop – Ages 7 to 13
- Kids will have the choice to pick one spectacularly spooky item to paint.
- Old Town Artisan Studio in La Quinta
- Thursday at 6 PM – 7:30 PM
