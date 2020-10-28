Halloween Events in the Coachella Valley

News

Halloween will be a bit different this year unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't stopped some organizers, businesses, and the community from celebrating the holiday in a safe manner.

Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween evening at the River at Rancho Mirage The River at Rancho Mirage is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" night. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy the FREE drive-thru event taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be some spooktacular set-ups from several businesses including KESQ News Channel 3, BMW, Target, Ben and Jerry's, Hats Unlimited, Renova Solar Energy, Hot Yoga Plus PS, David's Plumbing and many more.



Howl-O-Ween at the Living Desert Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and explore the Zoo for a socially-distant and family-friendly adventure Saturday, October 31 from 8 am – 5 pm A limited number of tickets available.

Click here to buy your tickets



Decorate Your Car Contest & Treat Giveaway Drive through the Indio Community Center parking lot and visit the Halloween Themed Booths and pick up treats Participate in our Car Decorating Contests and Win Prizes Event goes from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM



Halloween Lane Drive-thru Halloween Lane and check out the spooky scenes and pick up treats! Takes place at the Mecca Community Center located at 65-250 Coahuilla Street in Mecca Event goes from 5 pm to 7 pm



Coachella Halloween Bike Ride Friday at 7 PM; Ride begins at 8PM Coachella City Hall Costume contest with cash prizes



Halloween Pet Parade hosted by the Women's Club of Indio A caravan of cute costumed critters will cruise around the outside of the Indio Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to help brighten the patients' day No scary, horror costumes as some Dementia patients get very frightened 47763 Monroe Street Starts at 10:00 am



Halloween Drive Boo Thru hosted by the Palm Springs Parks and Recreation department Drive-Thru experience will provide you with some treats, playing some COVID-19 friendly games, a selfie station, and a look at some of our Zombies and their spooky rides Thursday at 5 PM – 8 PM Click here to buy your tickets



Halloween Bash - Online Dance Party Join the online dance party on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to sign-up



Halloween Costume Cruise Night on El Paseo Decorate your car or wear a costume for a relaxed promenade up and down Palm Desert’s famed shopping district Hosted by city of Palm Desert and the Desert Sands Unified School District Event goes from 5 pm to 6:30 pm



YMCA's Halloween Drive-Through Event at the Gardens on El Paseo Join the Family YMCA of the Desert's fun family-friendly experience that allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle. Cars will drive through a Halloween themed course filled with decorations and live characters Located on the lower level of the parking structure at The Gardens on El Paseo October 29th & October 30th - anytime from 6pm-9pm $10 Fee - Click here to buy a ticket



Interactive Halloween Spooktacular hosted by the Palm Desert Public Library Interactive Halloween Spooktacular with creative balloon artist Buster Balloon Watch on the Palm Desert Library Youtube Page Stop by the library and pick up a Halloween goodie bag

