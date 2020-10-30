Desert Sun building in Palm Springs put up for sale

News

The Desert Sun building has been right across the street from the Palm Springs Air Museum along North Gene Autry Trail since 1989, but that could be changing soon.

The newspaper announced that the building is on the market with a $7.5 million price tag, according to the Desert Sun.

This comes about four months after the Gannett, the newspaper's parent company, moved its printing operations to Phoenix and laid off around three dozen employees. Daniels noted that the paper's editorial and advertising staff, approximately 50 people, remain in the Coachella Valley.

The Desert Sun noted that most of the paper's staff have been working from home since the start of the pandemic in March. The paper is planning to bring more staff members into the building until the sale is complete.

Desert Sun Executive Editor Julie Makinen said the paper and its journalists will remain in the Coachella Valley. A search is on for a new home for its newsroom.

New York based Real Estate company BellCornerstone is handling the sale. Aidan Cleghorn, partner and real estate attorney at BellCornerstone, told the Desert Sun that they have received multiple letters of interest from potential buyers, however, a sale is not expected until 2021.