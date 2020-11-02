Concern building over election unrest, voter intimidation

News

Tensions are running high ahead of Election Day, as worry sparks over possible civil unrest and potential voter intimidation at the polls.

As voters poured into valley polling centers Monday, the second-to-last day of the 2020 election, President Trump called on his supporters again to keep a close eye on polling centers, adding to concerns of voter intimidation.

"We're going to keep them safe – their voting will be safe," said Edward Holzhauer, a poll worker at Northgate Church in Cathedral City. He said in the first three days of in-person polling there, things have been running smoothly so far.

"I think here in the Coachella Valley, most people are helpful of each other," Holzhauer said. "We're all neighbors so we support each other."

But just in case, Voting Assistance Center workers have been trained to de-escalate situations or call police.

"Isolate the person, get them away from the situation so that other people are not affected," Holzhauer said.

With concerns of unrest over election results, businesses in LA installed reinforcements Monday.

Earlier this year, during Black Lives Matter protests, businesses on El Paseo boarded up their windows over fears of civil unrest. Some business owners said Monday that no damage ended up happening then, and they're not worried it will happen due to the election.

"I don't expect to see any civil unrest," said Raju Mehta, owner of El Paseo Jewelers. He spent close to $1,000 earlier this year boarding up his store, but said this time he's not worried.

"I have faith in this valley – that's what Is aid last time also, and there was nothing. So I'm pretty confident there will be nothing," Mehta said.

If you have concerns about the election, call the Riverside County Registrar of Voters at (951) 486-7200.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.