Major injuries reported in a five-vehicle crash near Desert Hot Springs

News

A vehicle caught on fire following a crash involving five vehicles near Desert Hot Springs Monday just after Noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at around 12:14 p.m. on the intersection of Palm Drive and 20th Avenue heading into the city of Desert Hot Springs.

CHP officers at the scene told News Channel 3 that the crash was started when one car drifted into the other lane and side swiped another vehicle.

The driver of a blue vehicle was not wearing their seatbelt and suffered major injuries. The driver was rushed to the hospital.

In addition, another vehicle caught on fire after the crash. A pregnant woman was inside that vehicle and was transported to the hospital.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.