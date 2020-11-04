Congressman Raul Ruiz discusses election results

News

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz joined News Channel 3 live at 5 p.m. to discuss Election Day and the results of his race.

Ruiz holds a sizeable lead over his challenger Erin Cruz. As of 5 p.m. on Nov. 4, Ruiz has 94,297 votes while Cruz has 57,279.

Full results available on KESQ.com/Election-Results

Cruz has indicated on social media that she will not concede and wants every vote counted.

However, Ruiz declared victory in a speech Tuesday night shortly after the first batch of results were released.

We'll continue to provide the latest updates on this and all local races as new results continue to pour in. The next batch of results is expected to be released at 5 pm on Thursday, Nov. 5.

