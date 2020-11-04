Valley democrats rally for ballot counting with ‘Protect the Results’ car caravan

News

With no clear winner yet in the 2020 presidential race, Valley Democrats held a "Protect the Results" car caravan Wednesday night insisting that every vote be counted.

The car caravan began with groups in both Palm Springs and Coachella that met at the Palm Desert Community Center for a socially distanced rally.

Organizers said they planned the event to call for all ballots that were legally cast in the 2020 election nationwide to be counted, as the races tighten.

This comes as President Trump is threatening legal action in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, calling to halt counting there. Trump is also pushing for the opposite, counting to continue and even a recount, in Wisconsin.

"We feel that everybody, no matter who they voted for, that it's critical each party wants every vote counted so that there's a free and fair election," said Joy Silver with Courageous Resistance and Indivisible 36 of the Desert."That's so the president is indeed chosen by everyone who has a voice because we all need to be heard, and in a democracy it's our vote that's our voice."

