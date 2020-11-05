Local restaurants prepare for big weather changes

News

From misters and fans to space heaters in the matter of a day. Temperatures are expected to drop about 30 degrees from Friday to Saturday with potential for some rain.

Because restaurants are restricted to outdoor-only seating, the weather plays a big role in business. Throughout the summer and into fall, the story has been the heat. Now, with the weather shifting, restaurants need to make changes and fast.

Some restaurants are prepared with tents and space heaters, others do not have the luxury. Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. on KESQ to hear from local restaurants as they prepare for the weekend.