Big Changes Moving into the Forecast

Yesterday we set records at 98 degrees, we'll be just shy of that today as high pressure lingers over the region.

A couple of significant storms are developing to the North and will slowly drop down into California as the Jet Stream begins to move farther South tonight and tomorrow.

By the weekend, we'll see big drop in temperatures as low pressure dominates the forecast map in Southern California. We'll see partly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and a slight chance of showers here in the Valley. More significant precipitation is expected in San Diego County, as well as the Inland Empire and the Western facing slopes of our local mountains.

High drop into the sixties for the weekend, and remain well below normal into next week!