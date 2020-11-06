Coachella Valley prepares for potential rain this weekend

News

The chance for rain is in the forecast and the Coachella Valley has to prepare now more than ever, with many events and businesses moved outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants are putting up tents and installing space heaters for their outdoor patios.

Southwest Church in Indian Wells has been planning to host church service on the lawn this weekend. Southwest has held service virtually since the pandemic began and has been looking forward to welcoming community members back to the church's campus.

