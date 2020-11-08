Free COVID-19 testing and Flu shots in Coachella

News

Free coronavirus tests and flu shots will be available on November 9 and 10 at Bagdouma Park parking lot at Frederick Street near Avenue 51 in Coachella.

Central Neighborhood Health Foundation is partnering with the City of Coachella to offer the drive-through/walk-through event.

You can get COVID tested or get a flu shot at no cost to you.

County officials have been urging residents, including those not experiencing symptoms to get tested in order to boost the county's testing numbers.

Appointments for the Coachella testing event can be made for various time

slots between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. by calling 844-660-9086 or at

https://forms.gle/55ZDtr2CSJShGu6T7.

The Bagdouma Park is located at 51711 Douma St, Coachella, CA 92236.

For more information visit Coachella.org