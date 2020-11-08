Tramway Snow Guessing Contest winners

News

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Annual Snow Guessing Contest officially ended on Saturday, November 7 with one inch of measurable snow at the Tramway's Mountain Station as of 10 a.m.



The five contestants who submitted the correct date are:



1. Olivia Hendrix of Bermuda Dunes, CA

2. Priti Brahma of Piedmont, CA

3. Carolyn Kirner-Schmidt of San Diego, CA

4. Dave Butts of Anchorage, AK

5. A. Shutak of Palm Springs, CA



The winners will receive four Tramway admissions plus a Tramway-embroidered baseball cap. The contest began October 23 and 220 entries were received.

Congratulations to the winners!

