Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:39 am

Tramway Snow Guessing Contest winners

11-2320PALM20SPRINGS20TRAMWAY_1543022438216.jpg_20822276_ver1.0-860x484

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Annual Snow Guessing Contest officially ended on Saturday, November 7 with one inch of measurable snow at the Tramway's Mountain Station as of 10 a.m.

The five contestants who submitted the correct date are:

 1.  Olivia Hendrix of Bermuda Dunes, CA
 2.  Priti Brahma of Piedmont, CA
 3.  Carolyn Kirner-Schmidt of San Diego, CA
 4.  Dave Butts of Anchorage, AK
 5.  A. Shutak of Palm Springs, CA

The winners will receive four Tramway admissions plus a Tramway-embroidered baseball cap. The contest began October 23 and 220 entries were received.

Congratulations to the winners!

News Headlines / Top Stories

KESQ STAFF

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content