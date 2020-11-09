‘Alarming’ spike in coronavirus hospitalizations has health officials concerned

News

A valley hospital is warning of an "alarming" shift in coronavirus metics – the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus at Eisenhower Health doubled over the weekend.

Hospital officials said the number of infected people there has climbed steadily over the last 7 days. 20 new patients were admitted with coronavirus since Nov. 1.

"For us to suddenly double the number in the hospital, that's certainly very concerning because it's reminiscent of what we were seeing as we headed into the worst spike in the mid-summer after Memorial Day," said Dr. Alan Williamson, Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health.

The news comes as drug maker Pfizer announced promising developments in its coronavirus vaccine trials, in which early analysis show it's more than 90 percent effective at preventing the disease.

