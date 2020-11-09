Evacuation orders lifted, fire crews still battle Kellogg Fire in North Palm Springs

News

Firefighters worked through the night on a mulch fire burning north of Palm Springs.

All evacuation orders are lifted for the people living in the 15 homes north of El Dorado road to Garnet road.

As of the last update at 9 p.m. Sunday night from CAL Fire, the Kellogg Fire has burned 26 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire first broke out in a junkyard around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Read more: Mulch fire burning in North Palm Springs spreads to nearby salvage yard

We spoke with CAL Fire captain Fernando Herrera who said the biggest issue they face is the wind. At one point Sunday winds reached up to 60 miles per hour according to CAL Fire.

“So all this, it doesn't matter the temperature, how cool it is. We have dry fuel here that ignites very rapidly and then with the wind it fans it and makes it more intense,” Herrera said.

Captain Herrera also told us it'll take some time until this fire is out. We expect another update from him on the Kellogg Fire later this morning.

Stay with News Channel 3 on-air and online for more updates.