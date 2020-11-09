State Senator Melendez and congressional candidate Erin Cruz express election integrity concerns

California

State Senator Melissa Melendez and 36th District Republican congressional candidate Erin Cruz are expressing concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election.

Both Melendez and Cruz have posted concerns about the election to social media.

Melendez posted specifically about Dominion Voting Systems, writing in a Facebook post, "Dominion Voting Systems overwhelmingly donated to democrats".

Technology from Dominion Voting Systems is used to count votes in Riverside County, and used to process ballots in several California counties and several other states.

Some media reports from other locations around the United States are raising questions about the accuracy and reliability of vote counting technology provided by Dominion Voting Systems.

Today News Channel 3 is reaching out to Melendez and Cruz to learn more about their concerns.

We are also reaching out to Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz and State Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia asking them to comment.

We are also reaching to Riverside County officials to find out if they are experiencing any issues or problems with software or hardware provided by Dominion Voting Systems.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 5:00 and 6:00.