Veteran’s Day events in the Coachella Valley

Widespread in-person events here in the desert might not be happening due to the pandemic, but cities and organizations have set-up events to honor thse who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces

Take a look at the events happening around the Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

City of Palm Springs Veterans Day Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon - Starts at 11 a.m. in front of City Hall The city of Palm Springs is hosting a drive-thru luncheon that is taking the place of the annual parade this year The drive-thru luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of City Hall located at 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way Veterans should enter in their vehicles from Civic Drive and exit City Hall from El Cielo Road The Palm Springs American Legion will present the Color and the Palm Springs Air Museum will provide a patriotic flyover at 11 a.m. Interested veterans should sign up by emailing recinfo@palmspringsca.gov or call (760) 323-8272.



The City of Palm Desert’s Virtual Veterans Day Celebration - Starts at 11 a.m. Streaming live on Palm Desert's Facebook and Youtube channel The program will feature a keynote speaker from the 7th Marine Regiment at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms as well as a patriotic concert performance Video presentation honoring local veterans



Drive-through birthday celebration for a World War II veteran turning 105-years-old - Starts at 11 a.m. at the Joslyn Center The Joslyn Center is hosting a special drive-through birthday celebration for beloved Joslyn member John Curran, a World War II veteran, who will be turning 105-years-old on Veterans Day At the Joslyn Center located at 73-750 Catalina Way. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. All in the community are invited to participate.



Veterans Day & International Day of Peace ceremonies - Starts at 11 a.m. at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City Hosted by Veterans for Peace, AMVets Post 66, and Occupy Coachella Valley Desert Memorial Park is located at 31-705 Da Vall Drive in Cathedral City 11 a.m. to Noon



Forest Lawn Virtual Veterans Day Celebration - Starts at 11 a.m. Stream live at Facebook.com/ForestLawn The event will honor members of the United States Military with a flyover, patriotic music, a rifle salute, an invocation, a color guard, a wreath laying, and more.



Palm Springs Air Museum Special Drive-in: Midway Doors open at 5:15 pm, movie begins at Midway begins at 6 pm Tickets are $8. Click here to buy tickets.



Know of any other Veterans Day events going on around the valley? Let us know, send an email to Share@KESQ.com

Here's a couple of national level Veterans Day ceremonies and events that will be livestreamed as well:

Vietnam Veterans Wall ceremony The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s Veterans Day Ceremony at The Wall will be virtual this year The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. PST You can watch it live at Facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund/

