Veteran’s Day events in the Coachella Valley
Widespread in-person events here in the desert might not be happening due to the pandemic, but cities and organizations have set-up events to honor thse who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces
Take a look at the events happening around the Coachella Valley on Wednesday.
- City of Palm Springs Veterans Day Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon - Starts at 11 a.m. in front of City Hall
- The city of Palm Springs is hosting a drive-thru luncheon that is taking the place of the annual parade this year
- The drive-thru luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of City Hall located at 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
- Veterans should enter in their vehicles from Civic Drive and exit City Hall from El Cielo Road
- The Palm Springs American Legion will present the Color and the Palm Springs Air Museum will provide a patriotic flyover at 11 a.m.
- Interested veterans should sign up by emailing recinfo@palmspringsca.gov or call (760) 323-8272.
- The City of Palm Desert’s Virtual Veterans Day Celebration - Starts at 11 a.m.
- Streaming live on Palm Desert's Facebook and Youtube channel
- The program will feature a keynote speaker from the 7th Marine Regiment at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms as well as a patriotic concert performance
- Video presentation honoring local veterans
- Drive-through birthday celebration for a World War II veteran turning 105-years-old - Starts at 11 a.m. at the Joslyn Center
- The Joslyn Center is hosting a special drive-through birthday celebration for beloved Joslyn member John Curran, a World War II veteran, who will be turning 105-years-old on Veterans Day
- At the Joslyn Center located at 73-750 Catalina Way. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- All in the community are invited to participate.
- Veterans Day & International Day of Peace ceremonies - Starts at 11 a.m. at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City
- Hosted by Veterans for Peace, AMVets Post 66, and Occupy Coachella Valley
- Desert Memorial Park is located at 31-705 Da Vall Drive in Cathedral City
- 11 a.m. to Noon
- Forest Lawn Virtual Veterans Day Celebration - Starts at 11 a.m.
- Stream live at Facebook.com/ForestLawn
- The event will honor members of the United States Military with a flyover, patriotic music, a rifle salute, an invocation, a color guard, a wreath laying, and more.
- Palm Springs Air Museum Special Drive-in: Midway
- Doors open at 5:15 pm, movie begins at Midway begins at 6 pm
- Tickets are $8. Click here to buy tickets.
Know of any other Veterans Day events going on around the valley? Let us know, send an email to Share@KESQ.com
Here's a couple of national level Veterans Day ceremonies and events that will be livestreamed as well:
- Vietnam Veterans Wall ceremony
- The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s Veterans Day Ceremony at The Wall will be virtual this year
- The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. PST
- You can watch it live at Facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund/
- National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery.
- The U.S. Army Military District of Washington will conduct a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony
- The ceremony starts precisely at 8 a.m. PST with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns
- The ceremony will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/VeteransAffairs
