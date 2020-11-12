15-year-old boy with autism reported missing; Last seen in Palm Desert

News

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy diagnosed with autism who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Anthony Richardson was last seen leaving in the area of Pinehurst Lane in Palm Desert.

Richardson is described as:

5 foot and 11 inches tall,

130 pounds

With black hair

Richardson was seen driving a Grey 2020 BMW X5, CA #8NAH864.

If you have information on Richardson's whereabouts, contact Riverside County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 836-3215 reference #T203170123.