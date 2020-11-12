Indio Police find stray pig wandering through the city Thursday morning

News

Are you missing a pig? The Indio Police Department might have found it wandering around a neighborhood in the city Thursday morning.

The department wrote on social media that they received several reports of a stray pig in the area of Arabia St and Avenue 44.

Officer Tonniges was able to find and safely detain the not so little pig. Animal services and some additional officers were called in to load him up on a vehicle, but he did put what officers called a #piggyfit.

The department is asking for the owner to contact the Riverside County Department of Animal Services to claim him. You can contact RCDAS at 760-343-3644 or 951-358-7387.

As they wait for the owner to come and claim him, Indio officers named their new friend "Carnitas," after the popular Mexican dish.