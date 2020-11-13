Most lanes reopened following hours-long I-10 closure in Cabazon

News

A pickup truck and an RV collided today on Interstate 10 in Whitewater, blocking all lanes on one side of the freeway for over an hour.

The truck was moved to the slow lane, allowing crews to reopen one lane so traffic can start moving. By 3 p.m., all but one lane was reopened.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened about 12:40 p.m. on eastbound I-10, near the Morongo Indian Reservation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The triple-axle pickup and the mobile home collided in the middle of eastbound lanes, though the circumstances weren't immediately clear.

Riverside County Fire Department and Morongo Indian Reservation crews were sent to the location and found one of the damaged vehicles leaking fuel from a ruptured tank.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off of the freeway while a cleanup was initiated and the two vehicles were towed away, according to reports from the scene.

A SigAlert was issued at 1:10 p.m. because of the ensuing miles-long traffic jam.

All lanes were expected to be re-opened before 3 p.m.

