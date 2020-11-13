Small plane crash reported in San Bernardino

News

First responders are on scene of a small plane in the city of San Bernardino Friday night.

The crash happened south of the San Bernardino International Airport.

According to CBS Los Angeles, primary reports from the scene reveal that the pilot is alive and conscious. The pilot told first responders that there was another passenger aboard, but they have not been found at this time.

