First responders working to rescue hiker from Bump and Grind trail Monday evening

Cal Fire crews are working to rescue a hiker who experienced a medical emergency while on the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage Monday evening.

Crews were notified of the emergency at 7:26 p.m. It happened approximately one mile into the trail.

We've had viewers call in to report a helicopter in the area. Cal Fire confirmed CHP Helicopter H60 is assisting with the rescue.

There was no word on the nature of the medical emergency.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.