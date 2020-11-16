First responders working to rescue hiker from Bump and Grind trail Monday evening
Cal Fire crews are working to rescue a hiker who experienced a medical emergency while on the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage Monday evening.
Crews were notified of the emergency at 7:26 p.m. It happened approximately one mile into the trail.
We've had viewers call in to report a helicopter in the area. Cal Fire confirmed CHP Helicopter H60 is assisting with the rescue.
There was no word on the nature of the medical emergency.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
Comments