Lights go dark on iconic hillside cross in Palm Desert

The lights on the 60 foot cross on a hillside in Palm Desert have been out for a month.

An administrator at St. Margaret's Church in Palm Desert says she is taking about 10 calls a day from people asking about why the lights are out.

The iconic landmark was erected in 1981 and sits atop a popular hiking trail.

The administrator says the church is taking steps to get the lights back on, and says having the lights on is especially important during a season which is proving to be difficult for many people.

