Desert Hot Springs city manager Charles Maynard announces resignation

Desert Hot Springs city manager Charles Maynard announced that he will be stepping down from the position to spend time enjoying retirement.

Maynard's resignation will go into effect on December 30, however, he agreed to stay for an extra 960 hours to allow the city to work on its succession plan.

Maynard first took over the position in June 2016 after then-city manager Martin Magana announced his resignation. He was named the permanent replacement in Nov. 2016.

At the time Maynard took over as interim city manager, he was retired following a more than 30-year career in law enforcement in cities like Cathedral City and San Anselmo. In 2015, he served as interim police chief for the Desert Hot Springs Police Department assisting in recruiting the next chief, Dale Mondary.

Maynard also had 10 years of experience as an assistant city manager.

