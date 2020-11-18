There’s still time to enter the LifeStream Dream Raffle and win more than $25K in prizes

News

You have a little less than two weeks to enter the LifeStream Dream Raffle and win more than $25,000 in prizes!

The raffle, presented by KESQ News Channel 3, is LifeStream’s primary fundraiser of 2020.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing issues, we were forced to cancel our two main fundraising events scheduled for this fall,” said Rick Axelrod, MD, LifeStream’s president, CEO and medical director.

Raffle proceeds will be used to support the purchase of new blood collection and testing equipment so that LifeStream can increase its capacity to collect more blood donors in our community.

Those who enter the is offering more than 50 prizes (most with a minimum value of $100).

Top prizes include $5,000 cash; a "spring break" vacation package for four; two boxed seat tickets to the 2021 Paribas Open; hotel stays; an Xbox console, and more.

"We created the Dream Raffle to help raise funds and also provide supporters with the chance to win some great prizes just in time for the holidays," Axelrod said.

Tickets are just $10 apiece; $50 for six; and $100 for 13. Make your purchase by calling 909-386-6840 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information on other payment options and a complete list of prizes may be found at www.LStream.org/raffle.

The deadline to enter is Monday, November 30. The drawing will be held Tuesday, December 8.