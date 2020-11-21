Gov. Newsom’s child quarantined for possible coronavirus exposure at private school

News

One of Governor Gavin Newsom's children is in quarantine after possibly becoming exposed to the coronavirus at school.

A spokesman said the child began a 14-day quarantine after the family was told that a classmate at their private school in Sacramento had tested positive for the virus.

The spokesman also said the family is following state protocols and the Governor, his wife and four children have all tested negative for the virus.

Newsom said last month that his children had returned to their school sparking criticism as millions of public school children continue to study through distance learning.