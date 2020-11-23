Plan to bring “Forever Marilyn” statue back to Palm Springs stirs debate

California

A recent decision by the Palm Springs City Council to bring the "Forever Marilyn" statue back to the city for display on Museum Way in the downtown area is stirring debate.

The council unanimously approved the three year agreement, which is supported by PS Resorts, a group made up of tourism industry representatives from various hotels.

The financial details of the plan have not yet been made public. There is a possibility the city purchases the statue for $1 million or leases the statue.

"This is a trial and we'll see how it works out," said Council Member Lisa Middleton, when voting to support the plan.

Since the plan was announced, some people have voiced opposition in published editorials, suggesting the statue is "inappropriate" or "sexist", and that it sends the wrong message to children who may view the statue.

