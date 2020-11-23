Tickets for The Living Desert’s Wildlights are selling fast as families make holiday plans

News

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is gearing up for their 28th year of Wildlights.

“To come out and see the animals at night you don't get to do that every day and just to see how beautifully decorated the zoo is,” Carol Myer told News Channel 3 while walking around the zoo on Monday with her family.

This year, due to the pandemic and a giant rhino construction project, expect some changes to the popular holiday attraction.

“This year we need to make sure that everyone who wants to come gets an advanced ticket,” CEO and President of the zoo, Allen Monroe told News Channel 3.

You cannot purchase tickets when you arrive.

“They can reserve a specific day in a specific time within a half hour to come into the part that way we can guarantee that there was room for everybody to come in, safely without any sort of crowding,” Monroe said.

Typically, two to three thousand people come to view Wildlights every night. This year, the zoo is capping guests at 1,250 people a night.

“We've already gotten our tickets," Myer said. "I haven't been to Wildlights in years but this year we're excited because my granddaughter will be her first year experiencing Wildlights, we're looking forward to seeing how she enjoys it,” she added.

Like Myer, many people have already gotten their tickets. The first four days are already sold out.

Once you're in the park, masks will be required and enforced by zoo staff.

They’re limiting the number of hands-on activities. This means no animal encounters.

"In the past, we did a lot of our Christmas ornament decorating and other sorts of things like that," Monroe said. "This year we're not having as much of those are things for people to touch and trying to make sure everyone's got a nice safe distance to explore the park and have a great holiday season," he added.

Sitting on Santa's lap will also look different this year.

“We've designed a very special sleigh, that allows Santa to be socially distanced about six feet apart from the people but because of the way that set up, you take a photograph and look as if you're in the sleigh with Santa,” he said.

If you haven’t been to the zoo lately, a massive rhino exhibit construction project is underway causing the park to look a lot different.

“We had to modify some of our pathways and so we will have special signs out to make sure people know where to go. And the best way to get to their favorite part of the part,” Monroe explained.

Despite some changes, a lot of Wildlight's will look the same this year like the over one million lights across the park that took two months to install. This includes the famous light-up tunnel and the giant present synchronized to music.

When it's time to go, you won't have to worry about getting home past the state's 10 p.m. curfew.

“We already follow the new governor’s curfew from events that have to stop, as of 10 p.m. Nine o'clock is our standard time with the last ticket coming in at 8:30 p.m. and a chance to see the park quickly and then you'll be home before the curfew goes into effect,” he said.

To purchase tickets to Wildlights visit: https://www.livingdesert.org/events/upcoming-zoo-events/wildlights/