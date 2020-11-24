As vaccine nears, questions raised about potential side effects

News

Good news on vaccines is providing hope in the coronavirus pandemic, as the country faces a surge in new cases ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Now, we're learning more about the potential side effects – which are raising questions about whether people will want to get it.

The vaccine needs to be administered in two doses, and despite potentially unpleasant side effects, doctors say it's critical people partake.

"I think people might need to prepare for a little more tincture of illness than they might expect for the first dose at least," said Dr. Euthym Kontaxis, medical director at Eisenhower Health. "Shaking chills and maybe a fever for about 12 hours, and then it goes away. You might end up with a little goose egg over the area where the injection was."

Kontaxis said he's concerned that could deter people from the necessary second dose.

"There's no guarantee that the second dose is going to be as bad or even you're going to have symptoms, but in certain people they do and so that's where the fear comes," he said. b"By not doing the second dose you basically don't become immune and it's a problem."

Arthur Bartholomew of Palm Desert said to him, the symptoms and long-term effects of catching cronavirus would be worse than short-lived side effects of a vaccine.

"I understand that there are downsides to taking the vaccines but I would definitely take it," Bartholomew said. "I'm up for it. There's no reason to not take the vaccine. The alternative is way worse."

Kontaxis said modern medicine and scientific advancements make a vaccine this quickly possible, and checks are in place to guarantee it's safe.

"The FDA will put the brakes on it if there's any concern this is going to be permanently harmful" he said.

A vaccine could be issued emergency FDA approval as soon as mid-December.