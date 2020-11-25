Desert Regional’s Infectious Disease director speaks about increase in COVID cases, potential holiday spike

News

Dr, Shubha Kerkar, the director of infectious disease at Desert Regional Medical Center, joined Peter Daut during our 6:30 PM newscast to discuss the recent rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations at the hospital.

Kerkar told Peter that while the COVID census isn't as steep as it was back in June and July, it is increasing.

"In the last one week I think we have seen about 25% increase in the hospital admissions for COVID," Kerkar said.

Kerkar said while admissions are rising, the hospital is more prepared than it was during the first surge.

"Our capacity, we are prepared s we were back in April and May. Immediately, as the lockdown started, we had surge capacity to meet the needs of the community based on mild surge moderate surge and severe surge. So I know that that is still in place. So we would be pretty much ready for any need that is presented," Kerkar said.

She added that what comes next is dependent on the what the community does during the next few weeks.

"We are hoping that the curve is not as steep as it was back in June and July. It will be dependent on what the community does during the holidays. Now, and soon after and, and even in the future I mean, before Thanksgiving, and then before Christmas," Kerkar said.

Kerkar then shared some insight on what people need to take into account during Thanksgiving get-togethers.

"We really have to remember three things. It needs to be smaller. It needs to be shorter in time, and it needs to be safer throughout," Kerkar said. "Wearing a mask is going to be the key distancing is going to be the key Outdoors is going to be the key. And, of course, you know, if it involves travel really need to think about postponing it. Many families many people have told me they are going to have Thanksgiving in July or some such things. You know, everyone wants to be connected. But we really need to take precautions."