Valley senior centers work to overcome pandemic-related challenges while serving clients

Senior centers in the valley are working to overcome pandemic-related challenges while serving clients, including hundreds of homebound seniors.

At the Mizell Senior Center in Palm Springs, they are collecting toiletries and other essential items to be included in their annual gift bag giveaway in early December.

Despite being closed for weeks because of Covid-19, the agency's Director of Development, Harriet Baron tells News Channel 3 the organization is in relatively good financial shape thanks to donor support.

At the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert, Executive Director Jack Newby says the agency has experienced a drop in membership during the pandemic.

Newby says a primary focus is working to help homebound seniors overcome isolation as the pandemic continues.

"We are working to develop more virtual programming and services to more effectively connect with our clients," said Newby.

Today News Channel 3 will check in with representatives at the valley's senior centers to learn more about their current challenges and to find out what they're doing to maintain future viability.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.