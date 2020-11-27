Injured hiker airlifted from Oasis Trail in La Quinta

News

Cal Fire crews rescued a hiker who suffered an injury while on the Bear Creek Oasis Trail in La Quinta.

The report came in at approximately 10:51 a.m.

There was no word on what kind of injury the hiker suffered but Cal Fire did confirm that they were about 6.5 miles from the trailhead.

Firefighters attempted to hike up to the victim's location, but a Cal Fire helicopter was later called to perform a hoist rescue due to the location.

Crews were able to extricate the victim and deliver them to a waiting ground ambulance. The victim was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

This is the second day in a row where Cal Fire crews were called out to rescue an injured hiker on a local trail.

On Thanksgiving, a hiker was pronounced dead after suffering injuries while on a on a trail on the east end of Mecca.

