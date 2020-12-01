Desert Hot Springs resident among the stars of Netflix’s ‘Selena the Series’

News

The family of an actress who was born and raised in the Coachella Valley spoke with News Channel 3 about her role in Netflix's highly-anticipated show about the life of iconic Mexican-American pop icon Selena Quintanilla.

Noemí González of Desert Hot Springs will star as Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla. "Selena the Series" premieres on Friday, December 4 and González family couldn't be more proud.

Noemí González as Suzette Quintanilla in Selena the Series

"We are super super excited, we are super proud of her, of her accomplishments," said Elizabeth Garcia, González's sister-in-law.

González graduated from Desert Hot Springs High School and went on to graduate from U.C. Santa Barbara with a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts in 2010.

She then went on to Hollywood landing her first role in 2011.

González has started to break-out into bigger projects in recent years, most notable in soap opera, the "Young and the Restless" in 2018-19. "Selena the Series" is González biggest role to date due in no small part to the singer's massive popularity.

"Who does not love Selena? We all love Selena. We are all fans of her music, of her persona," Garcia said.

Before her tragic death at the age of 23 in 1995, Selena was already referred to as the "Queen of Tejano Music." She remains one of the most influential artists Hispanic artists of all time. Suzette was right there along with her sister as the drummer of the band.

The family is among the millions around the world anticipating the first episode on Friday and they want to share their proud moment with the community. González's family has organized a special, drive-in theater screening of the show at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert on Friday.

"This is a huge win for the community for the Coachella Valley and for the Latinos all over," Garcia said.

The event is free with a popcorn bag, which is part of an effort Garcia negotiated to help support local businesses.

You can buy your tickets at https://www.eltorotickets.com/. You are encouraged to buy your tickets ahead of time as it is expected to sell out. Only 90 cars will be allowed in to allow for social distancing.

Garcia says gates open at 6 p.m., where there will be local food vendors while Selena's music plays. Dancing and singing is encouraged, as is showing off your Selena fandom with shirts and car decorations.

Showtime starts at 7:30 p.m.

For our Spanish-speaking and bilingual viewers who'd like to learn more about Gonzalez and the drive-in event can check out the story by Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta