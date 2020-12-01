Watch Live: Big Bear Bald Eagle nest camera

News

Keep an eye on the bald eagles and egg hatching with the live nest camera below, courtesy of the Friends of Big Bear Valley:

It's nearly one of the most anticipated times of the year for animal lovers around the world. The bald eagles pair has returned to Big Bear and have begun setting up their nest as they prepare to lay eggs.

San Bernardino National Forest officials have set up its annual closure of the area to protect the nesting site and, hopefully, the future chicks.

The closure includes:



- A portion of Grays Peak Trail

- Grout Bay Picnic Area

- Open Forest Service land in the area, including some lakeshore areas pic.twitter.com/ZiDLdXru2z — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) December 2, 2020

This year, the bald eagles laid its first egg on January 8. A second egg arrived on Jan. 11. Unfortunately, neither of the eggs hatched that season.

Click here to learn more about the history of eagles in Big Bear and check out the FAQ section on the Friends of Big Bear Valley website.