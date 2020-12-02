Investigation ongoing at office of Palm Springs OB-GYN

News

An investigation is underway at the office of a Palm Springs-based obstetrician-gynecologist.

Agents from the CA Department of Consumer Affairs were on site of the office of Dr. Derakhsh Fozouni on East Tachevah Drive until late Wednesday afternoon.

News Channel 3 crews saw agents going in and out of the office, and office staff turning patients away.

A spokesperson from the Department of Consumer Affairs confirmed the investigation at the office but would not confirm any details surrounding the probe.

The DCA regularly conducts investigations for the Medical Board of California and other state agencies, but would not specify the reason behind today's action.

The DCA would not confirm if Dr. Fozouni was the focus of today's investigation. A spokesperson said that the investigation could involve anyone working inside the office.

The DCA did confirm that the investigation Wednesday was not connected to a disciplinary order from earlier this year. In that case, Dr. Fozouni was accused of gross negligence in the care of a patient whose baby died shortly after birth in 2015. The accusations resulted in a settlement and disciplinary order that included public reprimand and additional courses including ethics and medical record keeping.

Dr. Fozouni has a current license with the Medical Board of California.

News Channel 3 is working to find out more about this investigation and will update when new information becomes available.