Firefighters knock down house fire in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Fire Department / Cal Fire firefighters were able to knock down a fire burning inside a Desert Hot Springs home Thursday evening.

The fire was reported at approximately 6:51 p.m. in the 9600 block of Troon Court, in a residential area near the intersection of Indian Canyon Road and Mission Lakes Boulevard.

The first responding firefighters reported a single story, singe family dwelling with flames through the roof.

The fire was knocked down by 7:48 p.m. and confined to the original structure. Firefighters continued working towards fully containing the fire.

The Red Cross was not needed for the residents, according to Cal Fire.

