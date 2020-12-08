Local father & son killed, daughter injured, in crash near Ocotillo

News

A local family suffered a tragic loss this weekend.

Michael Sanchez and his son Mikey, 10, were killed in a crash late Saturday afternoon in Ocotillo in Imperial County, according to a GoFundMe page created by family.

"The Sanchez Family are now left with two huge voids in their home, in their hearts, and in their lives," reads the GoFundMe post.

The Sanchez family

Details are limited on the crash but according to family, Michael's daughter, Charley, 13, was also severely injured in the crash. According to family, Charley was airlifted to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

"... she has a long road ahead of her in recovery and will need round the clock support for a significant while. She is a fighter. She is strong. She will recover. Please pray for her strength," reads the post.

Michael Sanchez, along with his wife Jenna, were local business owners who opened ALLDAY Heating and Cooling in Indio in 2011. The Sanchez family built their company from the ground up through years of hard work.

"Everything Michael did was for his family. He wanted to give them nothing but memories that would last a lifetime. He had the biggest heart. He loved greatly and wholeheartedly and he is loved the same way in return," reads the post.

You can donate to the GoFundMe to help support the Sanchez family. Click here to visit that page