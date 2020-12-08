Police investigating overnight collision, possible shooting in Coachella

News

Coachella Police were investigating a crime scene in the area of Second Street and Vine Avenue early Tuesday morning.

KESQ News Channel 3 had calls into the Riverside County Sheriffs Department inquiring as to what exactly happened.

Neighbors called into our newsroom saying they heard gun shots.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:30 last night.

Second Street was closed between Vine Avenue and Orchard Street.

Two vehicles at the apparent crime scene appeared to have collided.

Crime markers were also scattered around the immediate area around the vehicles.

Forensic vehicles and crime scene tape cordoned off the area.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates as we get new information.