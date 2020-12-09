Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:44 pm

Pedestrian killed in Cathedral City car crash on Ramon Road

Police say a pedestrian was killed by a car on Ramon Road in Cathedral City Wednesday night.

Police were continuing to investigate, but confirmed the involved driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Ramon Road heading east was closed to all lanes and traffic was being diverted. Police encourage drivers to take an alternate route.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is on scene and will have a live report tonight at 11 p.m.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content