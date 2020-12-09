Pedestrian killed in Cathedral City car crash on Ramon Road
Police say a pedestrian was killed by a car on Ramon Road in Cathedral City Wednesday night.
Police were continuing to investigate, but confirmed the involved driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Ramon Road heading east was closed to all lanes and traffic was being diverted. Police encourage drivers to take an alternate route.
