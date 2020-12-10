Palm Springs police shut down road after crash on Indian Canyon and 20th avenue

News

The Palm Springs Police Department have shut down a major road off of the Interstate 10 exit Thursday evening following a traffic collision.

The crash happened on N Indian Canyon Road and 20th Avenue.

Police did not have any more details on the collision, but did say the roadway will be closed "until further notice" for an investigation.

Driver are advised to use either the Hwy 111 or Gene Autry Exit from I-10.

