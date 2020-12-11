Supervisor Perez to give briefing on county emergency operations in lieu of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

News

Fourth District Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez will address emergency operations as the county experiences an increased number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Sup. Perez will brief other county and Coachella Valley leadership Friday at noon. A News Channel 3 crew will be in attendance to ask questions regarding vaccines and other concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Coming up at 5 p.m. hear what Sup. Perez had to say. Plus, we'll have an update from the County's Department of Public Health on vaccine preparations.