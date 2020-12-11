Valley officials ‘gravely concerned’ over possible nurse strike at Riverside hospital

News

Concern is growing about a potential nursing strike at three Southern California hospitals, including the largest hospital here in Riverside County.

Nurses from Riverside Community Hospital, and hospitals in Los Angeles and Thousand Oaks, authorized a strike Friday, if they decide it's necessary.

Nurses at the three Coachella Valley hospitals are not involved, but officials are worried if the staff at the Riverside facility walked out, patients under critical care would be transferred elsewhere, potentially even to the valley.

Linda Evans, mayor of La Quinta, called the possible strike "unconscionable," saying she's working on drafting a letter to Gov. Newsom asking for an executive order to prevent health care strikes during a pandemic.

The county said contingency plans are being made. A spokesman for Desert Regional and JFK Memorial hospitals said in case of a closure or overflow patients, they would work with the county on that.

A spokeswoman for Eisenhower Health said the are prepared for a surge.

The nurses have until Monday to decide if a strike is going to take place. If they decide to strike, it would go from Dec. 23 through Jan 2.

