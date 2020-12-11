Valley’s Catholics find new ways to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe after annual pilgrimage is canceled

News

Every December 12, thousands of Catholic faithful take part in a 32-mile pilgrimage from Palm Springs to Coachella.

It's part of the many pilgrimages held in the United States and Mexico to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe's birthday.

This year's local pilgrimage has been canceled due to the pandemic, as church leaders wanted to prioritize the health of the community amid the surge.

Valley Catholics are adapting and finding other ways to commemorate. Many churches are holding virtual celebrations.

One of those virtual celebrations will be broadcast on the Facebook page of Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church in Palm Springs.

"We are going to be able to celebrate very intimately with our mother in our homes. She will no longer be able to make a pilgrimage down the street, for now the Virgin (Mary) is coming to make a pilgrimage in our homes," said

At Our Lady of Soledad in Coachella, there will be various broadcasts to commemorate the day. The broadcasts start at 5:30 a.m. and you can watch them live on the church's YouTube.

Father Francisco Gomez said that although the annual procession isn't happening this year, it's still important to not lose the faith of the intervention of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"Whatever happens, we are going to welcome this holiday with joy," Father Gomez said.