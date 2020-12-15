Hit-and-run suspect leads police on pursuit before crashing near Cook St. & I-10

News

Traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 is backed up after a suspect attempting to evade police crashed into another vehicle east of Cook Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were told the suspect rear-ended another vehicle near Moreno Valley. The victim attempted to follow the suspect but the suspect began to get aggressive. This prompted officers to advise the victim to head to the CHP's office in Beaumont.

Before the victim could get to the CHP office, the suspect once again crashed into the victim and then fled into the highway.

The suspect was once again spotted near N Indian Canyon. An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect did not yield, causing a pursuit to ensure at around 4:14 p.m.

CHP called in a helicopter as the driver attempted to evade police.

The pursuit lasted for several minutes before ending in a crash east of Cook Street.

There was no word on any injuries, but CHP confirmed that the suspect in custody.

Multiple viewers called into the newsroom and reported that traffic is backed up all the way to Monterey on the eastbound side of the I-10. At this time, traffic is moving but slowly.

