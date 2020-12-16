Riverside County releases COVID vaccine allocation plan for first shipment

News

We now know how many doses of the COVID vaccine each county hospital will receive during the first shipment on Friday.

On Wednesday, County officials released the vaccine allocation list.

Our local hospitals (Desert Regional, JFK, and Eisenhower) will receive a total of 3,085 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The county will receive a total of 13,152 doses of the vaccine on Friday, Dec. 18.

Hospitals won't just be getting the vaccine, they'll also be getting freezes to store it in as the vaccine needs to be kept in freezing temperatures.

COVID-19 vaccine freezer from RUHS Public Health on Vimeo.

Healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, with the very first being those who work in acute hospitals who have direct patient contact who have potential for direct or indirect exposure.

The next phases of distribution will prioritize critical or vulnerable populations as well as the general population.

More Details: Here’s how the first round of vaccine doses will be distributed in the Coachella Valley