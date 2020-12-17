Palm Springs Walmart closed for cleaning; Store will reopen on Saturday

News

The Palm Springs Walmart Supercenter was closed Thursday afternoon for cleaning and sanitation.

There was no mention of cases being the cause of the closure. Charles Crowson, a spokesperson for Walmart, said the closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The Palm Springs Walmart will be back open on Saturday, December 19 at 7 a.m.

The closure will provide staff proper time to restock shelves and prep the store for its reopening

This closure comes on the same day as the Indio Walmart reopened following a similar two-day closure earlier this week.

Sign at Indio Walmart on Tuesday

Full Statement from Charles Crowson, Walmart's local communications director – Northern U.S. Corporate Communications