Holiday lights show at Palm Springs Air Museum kicks off Friday evening

The Palm Springs Air Museum is launching a new holiday event, "Santa's Miracle on the Tarmac."

Officials described the new event as "Candy Cane Lane with Airplanes and Santa."

This socially distanced drive-thru experience features holiday sounds and lights, aircraft, and Santa Claus.

In addition, each vehicle will get two McDonald's coupons: one for a future free Breakfast Sandwich and one for a future free Big Mac and a goody bag from Santa!

Limit is two coupons per car, and coupons can be redeemed at local McDonald's restaurants only.

The socially distanced event runs Friday through Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $20 per car.

Click here to buy your tickets!

Advanced tickets only, as there is limited availability. No walk-ups will be admitted.

Officials ask that guests not exit the vehicle at any time during the Miracle on the Tarmac experience. Masks are required for the driver and passengers for the safety of Air Museum ticketing and check-in staff.