Pedestrian struck & killed in hit-and-run crash on Highway 111 in La Quinta

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is on scene of a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in La Quinta Friday night.

The collision happened near the intersection of Highway 111 and Dune Palms at around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Lionel Murphy told News Channel 3 deputies were not able to make contact with a suspect as the driver left the area.

There was no suspect vehicle description available at this time.

Traffic in the area is affected, as deputies block off lanes for the investigation.

According to the La Quinta Sheriff's Station, Dune Palms Road and Highway 111 is currently closed for westbound traffic. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

