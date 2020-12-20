I-Team Exclusive: Will President-elect Joe Biden visit Sunnylands?

News

It's been called "Camp Davis of the West." Since the 1960s, Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage has hosted Presidents, national and world leaders.

8 U.S. Presidents including Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama not only visited the estate but also worked on and made executive decisions while hosting global leaders.

In 2001, the Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands was established to address serious issues facing the nation and the world community.

Although Sunnylands hasn't seen a Presidential visit in four years, I-Team investigator Karen Devine learned why that could soon change.

Karen Devine spoke exclusively with Ambassador David Lane, President of the Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands to find out whether President-elect Joe Biden could visit the desert?

Because of the pandemic, Sunnylands remains closed to the public. Normally visitors can tour the world-renowned gardens and Annenberg estate. Check Sunnylands.org for information on re-opening.